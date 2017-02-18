6:32 pm, February 18, 2017
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Incarnate Word cruises to…

Incarnate Word cruises to 69-53 win over Sam Houston State

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 6:19 pm 02/18/2017 06:19pm
Share

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyler Singleton scored 16 points and Incarnate Word snapped a five-game slide, cruising to 69-53 win over Sam Houston State on Saturday.

Shawn Johnson added 15 points and 15 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Jalin Hart had 14 points and Simi Socks 10 for the Cardinals (11-15, 6-9 Southland).

Jorden Kite hit a 3-pointer midway through the second half to extend Incarnate Word’s 17-point halftime lead to 21, 54-33, with 10:41 to play. The Cardinals led by double figures from there and cruised to the win.

The Cardinals were 6 of 11 from distance in the first half and 13 of 23 (54.5 percent) from the floor overall, helping them build a 37-20 lead at the break.

Torry Butler scored 16 points to lead the Bearkats (18-10, 9-6), who have lost four of the last five.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Incarnate Word cruises to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball