Illinois State completes first-ever perfect home record

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tony Wills scored 16 points, Phil Fayne added a clinching layup, and Illinois State finished its first-ever undefeated home record with a 50-46 win over Southern Illinois on Wednesday night.

The win keeps Illinois State (24-5, 16-1) in a first-place tie with Wichita State for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Redbirds will attempt to tie the school record for wins (25) in the season against Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Fayne finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds for Illinois State.

Thik Bol scored 12 points to lead Southern Illinois (15-15, 8-9).

Illinois State held a 48-41 lead with 3:23 left, which the Salukis chipped down to two on a Mike Rodriguez layup with 1:39 to go. Fayne quickly answered with a layup on the other end, however, pushing the Redbirds’ lead back to two possessions with what turned out to be the final points of the game.