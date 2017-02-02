5:15 am, February 4, 2017
Idaho State battles back, tops Northern Arizona in OT 91-90

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 11:24 pm
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Erik Nakken hit the second of two free throws with eight seconds left in overtime to cap Idaho State’s come-from-behind, 91-90 win over Northern Arizona Thursday night.

Jordyn Martin gave Northern Arizona the lead, 90-88 on a layup with just under two minutes left in the extra period. Robert Jones III answered with a layup seconds later to knot the game at 90-90. Idaho State rallied from 14 points down at intermission. The Bengals tied the game at 84-84 on a 3-pointer by Ethan Telfair at the buzzer to end regulation. Each team hit two 3-pointers in the final minute.

Telfair finished with 21 points and Geno Luzcando added another 20 to lead Idaho State (4-17, 2-7 Big Sky).

Martin finished with 21 points to lead Northern Arizona (6-17, 3-7). Marcus DeBerry and Mike Green each scored 16 points for the Lumberjacks.

NCAA Basketball
