Hunter hits 3 of 4 FTs in final 20 seconds, New Mexico wins

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 1:42 am 02/02/2017 01:42am
New Mexico's Elijah Brown shoots over UNLV's Cheickna Dembele during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elijah Brown made five 3-pointers and scored 29 points, Jordan Hunter hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 20 seconds and New Mexico beat UNLV 80-77 on Wednesday night.

Brown hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left for a 75-69 lead but Jovan Mooring answered with a deep 3. Brown was fouled in the backcourt and the 83.1 percent free-throw shooter made two for a 77-72 lead but Mooring hit another 3, this time going to his right along the arc, with 20.7 seconds to go.

Hunter made two free throws for a 79-75 lead and Mooring finally missed a 3 but UNLV grabbed the offensive rebound and Tyrell Green dunked it. After Hunter went 1 for 2 from the line with 6.2 seconds left, Mooring raced down the court, got a high screen for a good look but he slipped and his 3-pointer was off.

Obij Aget had 15 points and 11 rebounds for New Mexico (14-9, 7-4 Mountain West), which wore its turquoise uniforms.

New Mexico was without its second-leading scorer, Tim Williams, due to a stress reaction in his left foot. The senior, who was on the bench with a walking book on his left foot, is averaging 17.9 points per game this season.

Green had 25 points and eight rebounds for UNLV (10-13, 3-7) and Mooring added 23 points with six assists.

