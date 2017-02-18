11:00 pm, February 18, 2017
NCAA Basketball

Howard hits 9 3s, scores 34; Marquette beats Xavier 83-61

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 10:40 pm 02/18/2017 10:40pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Markus Howard tied the Marquette single-game record with nine 3-pointers and had a career-high 34 points , Andrew Rowsey scored 18 with a career-high tying seven assists and the Golden Eagles beat Xavier 83-61 on Saturday night to snap a two-game skid.

Haanif Cheatham had 15 points and eight rebounds for Marquette (16-10, 7-7 Big East), which is one game back of the fourth-place Musketeers in the conference standings. Xavier, which has lost three in a row overall, had won six straight against Marquette.

Rowsey scored 10 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, during a 21-2 run to open the game and the Golden Eagles led by double figures the rest of the way. Xavier (18-9, 8-6) missed six shots in a row and was scoreless for nearly six minutes during the decisive run and went another five-plus minutes without a field goal later in the half.

Sean O’Mara had 15 points, Tyrique Jones scored 13 and RaShid Gaston added 12 with 10 rebounds for Xavier. The Musketeers made a season-low tying two 3-pointers on 17 attempts (12 percent).

Marquette hit 13 3s and made 18 of 20 free throws.

