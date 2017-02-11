Houston hits 12 3-pointers in 73-64 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Rob Gray Jr. hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points, Damyean Dotson added three 3s and 24 points, and Houston beat Tulsa 73-64 on Saturday night for its fifth straight victory.

Wes VanBeck scored nine points — all on 3-pointers — for Houston (18-7, 9-4 American Athletics Conference), which hit 12 of 27 from distance.

Houston led 36-25 at halftime after forcing nine turnovers and holding Tulsa to 30.8 percent shooting.

Pat Birt pulled Tulsa within 65-59 on a 3-pointer with 4:55 left but at the other end, Gray had two 3-point attempts after an offensive rebound, making the second, and Houston led by at least eight the rest of the way.

Corey Henderson Jr. made five of his team’s eight 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Tulsa (12-12, 6-6). Martins Igbanu added 10 points and Galen Robinson Jr. had seven assists and four steals.

The Golden Hurricane finished with 15 turnovers and attempted 18 fewer field goals.