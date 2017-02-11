Houston Baptist wins 3rd straight, beats Lamar 94-87

HOUSTON (AP) — Colter Lasher scored 20 points and Josh Ibarra had 17 points with 12 rebounds as Houston Baptist won its third straight, beating Lamar 94-87 on Saturday night.

Reveal Chukwujekwu added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Fountain chipped in 13 points as six Houston Baptist players scored in double figures.

Lamar, which had won three in-a-row, outshot the Huskies, making eight more from distance and five more field goals. Houston Baptist won it at the free-throw line, making 35 of 44, while Lamar made 10 of just 13 attempts.

The Huskies charged to a 44-28 halftime advantage and pushed that to 57-37 at the 13:45 mark. Lamar cut the deficit to single digits in the final seconds.

HBU (11-12, 7-6 Southland Conference) picked up 22 points off 17 Lamar turnovers.

Nick Garth hit 6 of 11 from distance and had 24 points while dishing out six assists for Lamar (15-10, 7-5).