Hollins with near triple-double, Omaha beats South Dakota

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tra-Deon Hollins had 19 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists Wednesday night and Marcus Tyus scored four of Omaha’s last eight points to help the Mavericks hold off South Dakota 91-83.

Tyus, who finished with 17 points, hit a pair of free throws with 38 seconds left and scored on a layup at 25 seconds to make it 87-80.

Daniel Norl had 12 points, and Tre’Shawn Thurman and Mitchell Hahn added 11 each for the Mavericks (15-10, 6-4 Summit).

Omaha pulled away with a 10-2 run to lead 79-70 on Tyus’s basket with 3:07 left. The Coyotes (12-11, 5-5) closed to 83-80 on Matt Mooney’s 3-pointer and got no closer.

Mooney scored 22 and Tyler Flack had 21 points for the Coyotes.

Omaha led by 14 early in the second half before South Dakota used a 23-10 stretch to close the deficit to 69-68 with 7:41 left.