Hofstra holds off Delaware 73-65 behind Wright-Foreman

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 22 points and Hunter Sabety had career highs of 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead Hofstra past Delaware 73-65 on Thursday night.

Hofstra (11-13, 3-8 Colonial Athletic Association), trailing 35-24 at the half, had a 33-11 run to start the second half and took the lead for good, 46-44, on Sabety’s dunk with 14 minutes remaining. Brian Bernardi and Wright-Foreman got the run going with back-to-back 3s out of the break.

Chivarsky Corbett’s 3-point play brought Delaware to within 63-60 with 4:27 left but Hofstra scored the next four and then had another six after another Corbett 3-point play.

Delaware was 28 for 65 from the field but just 4 for 19 from 3-point range. Hostra was 22-for-55 shooting, made nine 3s and 15 more points from the line.

Ryan Daly led Delaware (9-15, 2-9) with 15 points seven rebounds, and Darian Bryant had 11 points.