11:00 pm, February 18, 2017
59° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » High-scoring second half powers…

High-scoring second half powers South Alabama past App St

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 10:50 pm 02/18/2017 10:50pm
Share

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Ken Williams scored 20 points, Georgi Boyanov totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds, and South Alabama used a high-scoring second half to pull away from Appalachian State for an 87-74 win on Saturday night.

Williams scored 18 after the break, part of a Jags effort that shot 57 percent from the field (16 of 28), including 6 for 10 from 3-point range, for 57 points in the second half. Josh Ajayi, who finished with 16 points, was 4 of 5 for 12 points in the second half.

South Alabama (13-13, 6-7 Sun Belt) opened the second on a 15-3 run, capped by back-to-back 3s from Nick Stover and Ajayi to give the Jaguars a 45-39 lead they wouldn’t give back. The Mountaineers cut it to 51-50 on Bennett Holley’s 3 with 10:57 left but South Alabama answered with an 8-1 run and led by at least two possessions the rest of the way.

Appalachian State (8-17, 3-11) led by as many as 10 points in the first half and carried a 36-30 lead into halftime. Ronshad Shabazz and Craig Hinton led with 13 points apiece and Griffin Kinney had 12 points and seven boards.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » High-scoring second half powers…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball