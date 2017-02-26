Hawkinson leads Washington State past Washington 79-71

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Josh Hawkinson finished with 22 points and seven boards and provided key baskets down the stretch to power Washington State past in-state foe Washington 79-71 on Sunday.

The win marks the Cougars’ first season sweep of the Huskies since 2010-11, and extends the Huskies losing streak to a school-record 10 games.

Washington (9-19, 2-14 Pac-12) lead for the majority of the second half, until an Ike Iroegbu layup gave WSU (13-15, 6-10) the lead with four minutes to go. Hawkinson hit a 3, and had a put-back to put the Cougars up 71-64 with two minutes remaining.

Malik Dime cut the deficit to three with 1:06 left, but Malachi Flynn sealed the win with a 3-pointer on the other end.

Charles Callison pitched in 18 points and five boards for WSU. Noah Dickerson paced Washington with 16 points and 13 boards.

The Huskies turned the ball over on each of their first five possessions, and 10 times in the first half. But eight early points from Dickerson and poor shooting by Washington State helped tie the game at half.

Washington took a six-point lead early after starting the half 7 of 11 from the field. The Cougars charged back and brought the game within one point multiple times. The Huskies kept them at bay, until Robert Franks grabbed an offensive board and scored with 7:58 to play to put WSU up by one.

There were eight lead changes.

Washington State won the first matchup of the season 79-74 in Seattle. The road team had won 3 of the last 4 meetings going into Sunday, with the last matchup in Pullman going the Huskies’ way in overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies chances against in-state rival Washington State took a hit when it was announced star guard Markelle Fultz was out with a knee injury. UW, which entered the game at 11th place in the Pac-12, extends its losing streak to 10 games.

Washington State: Eight days after snapping a five-game skid, the Cougars gathered its second consecutive series sweep against a conference opponent since 2011-12. . The Cougars honored seniors Hawkinson, Iroegbu, Callison and Conor Clifford in the pregame. . They entered the game in 10th place in the Pac-12.

UP NEXT

Washington: The Huskies head to Los Angeles to face No. 5 UCLA Wednesday and Southern California Saturday before heading to the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Washington State: The Cougars end the regular season with the same trip to play USC Wednesday and No. 5 UCLA on Saturday.