Hawkins’ 20 leads Fordham over Duquesne 70-52

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 9:24 pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Javontae Hawkins scored 20 points, Christian Sengfelder scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, and Fordham beat Duquesne 70-52 on Wednesday for its third straight win.

Cavit Havsa scored 10 for the Rams (13-15, 7-8 Atlantic 10), who outrebounded the Dukes 33-21 and scored 13 second-chance points off of 11 offensive rebounds.

Hawkins’ layup put the Rams up for good, 21-20, and Fordham led by as many as 10 en route to a 32-26 at halftime lead behind Sengfelder’s 11 points.

Hawkins’s 3 sparked a 13-5 run and the Rams led 45-31 early in the second half and steadily pulled away to a 20-point lead, 68-48, on Antwoine Anderson’s free throw with 1:41 to go.

Kale Abrahamson scored 14 points and Mike Lewis II had 12 for the Dukes (10-18, 3-12), who were outscored 30-26 in the paint.

