12:32 am, February 19, 2017
55° Washington, DC
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

Hawaii rolls to 82-61 win over Cal Poly

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 12:27 am 02/19/2017 12:27am
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Noah Allen hit five 3-pointers and finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Hawaii to an 82-61 win over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Gibson Johnson added 14 points and Jack Purchase had 13 with eight boards for Hawaii, which shot 51 percent from the field and was 13 of 23 from long range to snap a two-game skid.

Hawaii (13-13, 7-6 Big West Conference) controlled the boards 42-30 and never trailed. Leading by seven at intermission, the Rainbow Warriors got a pair of free throws from Allen less than five minutes in to go up 54-44 and led by double figures the rest of the way, tying a program record for largest margin of victory in a conference road game.

Ridge Shipley paced Cal Poly (8-18, 3-9) with 16 points, Victor Joseph added 15 and Donovan Fields had 14. The Mustangs shot just 38 percent from the field, including 5 of 20 from 3-point range.

