12:25 am, February 17, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Hart's tip-in gives UCSB…

Hart’s tip-in gives UCSB win, snap 8-game losing streak

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 12:02 am 02/17/2017 12:02am
Share

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Hart’s tip-in with two seconds left gave UC Santa Barbara a 56-54 victory over Hawaii on Thursday night.

Hawaii’s Leland Green hit a 3-pointer with 1:22 to go to tie the game. The Gauchos turned the ball over but Green missed a jumper giving the ball to UCSB with 32 seconds remaining. Clifton Powell missed a jumper but Hart was able to tip the ball in over a crowd in the paint.

The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Gauchos (3-21, 2-10 Big West) while the Rainbow Warriors (12-13, 6-6) lost their second straight.

Hart scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for UCSB.

Gibson Johnson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double at Hawaii.

UCSB led 32-26 at halftime. Hawaii rallied to tie with 13 minutes left in the game before UCSB built a nine-point lead with 8:39 left.

The teams split the season series with Hawaii winning 78-56 on Jan. 28.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Hart's tip-in gives UCSB…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

1996 Silver Spring MARC crash

More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball