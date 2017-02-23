11:08 pm, February 23, 2017
Hart, Marist hand Quinnipiac its 5th straight loss, 87-74

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 10:56 pm 02/23/2017 10:56pm
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Khallid Hart scored 12 of his 28 points from the free-throw line as Marist handed Quinnipiac its fifth straight loss, 87-74 on Thursday night.

After scoring back-to-back wins for the first time since early December, Marist now is tied with Manhattan for the 10th seed into the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament and closes out the regular season against Siena on Sunday. Quinnipiac finishes its regular season at home Sunday against Rider.

Hart was 7 of 17 from the field, including 2 of 4 from long range, but converted 12 of 14 attempts from the line to lead the Red Foxes (8-22, 5-14) in his final home game. Ryan Funk contributed 12 points and Isaiah Lamb chipped in another 11.

Chaise Daniels scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Bobcats (10-19, 7-12). Mikey Dixon added 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
