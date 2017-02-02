5:15 am, February 4, 2017
Green Bay seals it at the line over UIC in 84-80 win

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 10:52 pm 02/02/2017 10:52pm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Warren Jones scored 18 points and Kenneth Lowe had 16 points and Green Bay held off Illinois-Chicago 84-80 from the free throw line making its final eight attempts on Thursday night.

The Flames closed to within two points twice in the last 30 seconds, 80-78 after a jumper by Dominique Matthews and 82-80 after K.J. Santos dunk. But both times the Phoenix thwarted the Flames’ momentum by sinking free throws.

Khalil Small went 4 for 4 shooting from the line and Jamar Hurdle and Warren Jones each went 2 for 2 in the last minute. Green Bay (14-9, 8-3 Horizon League) for the game shot 22 for 29 from the free throw line while Illinois-Chicago (11-12, 4-6) was 7 for 9.

Tevin Findlay and Small each scored 10 points and Small was perfect on all eight of his free throws.

Matthews finished with 22 points, Santos had 17 and Godwin Boahen had 13 for the Flames.

