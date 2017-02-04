Green Bay downs Valparaiso 86-69 behind Kanter’s 17 points

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — Kerem Kanter scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Charles Cooper scored 15 points off the bench, and Green Bay beat Valparaiso 86-69 on Saturday, ending the Crusaders’ eight-game win streak.

Turner Botz added 12 with four 3-pointers, Warren Jones also scored 12, Kenneth Lowe added 11 points, and Tevin Findlay had seven assists for the second-place Phoenix (15-9, 9-3 Horizon), who are now a half-game behind the Crusaders (19-5, 9-2).

The Phoenix extended a nine-point halftime lead to 23 with 10:37 left in the second half. They dominated the boards 53-32, getting 17 second-chance points off of seven offensive rebounds, and outscored the Crusaders 38-30 in the paint.

Green Bay led 43-34 at halftime shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 50 from behind the arc, led by Botz, who hit three 3s.

Alec Peters scored 20 points with three 3s; Tevonn Walker added 16 and Shane Hammink had 12 for the Crusaders.