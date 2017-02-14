12:19 am, February 14, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Michael Flynn, Trump’s national security adviser, has resigned.

Grambling St snaps 3 game skid behind Ugba’s double-double

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 12:08 am 02/14/2017 12:08am
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Avery Ugba scored 21 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and Grambling State fended off Prairie View A&M 61-58 on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Ugba finished 13 of 16 at the free throw line. Remond Brown finished with 19 points and Ervin Mitchell added 15 for Grambling State (11-15, 6-7 SWAC).

Both sides struggled offensively, each finishing less than 40 percent and with fewer than 20 made field goals. But the Tigers held a slight advantage at the foul line, a 15-9 edge in second-chance points, and were plus-four in the turnover battle.

The Tigers held a nine-point lead with 6:05 left. But Prairie View (8-18, 5-7) wrestled back, as three 3-pointers by Troy Thompson shortened the gap to 61-58 with 2:04 left.

Neither team scored the rest of the way. The Panthers had three possessions to tie the game, but two ended in turnovers and Tevin Bellinger missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Thompson scored 15 points to lead the Panthers.

