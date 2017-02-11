10:48 pm, February 11, 2017
Graham’s 3-point barrage lifts Arizona State past Stanford

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 10:34 pm 02/11/2017 10:34pm
Stanford forward Michael Humphrey (10) and Arizona State forward Ramon Vila battle for the rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Torian Graham sank his sixth 3-pointer with 21.1 seconds left to give Arizona State its first lead since the opening basket of the second half, and the Sun Devils added four late free throws to beat Stanford 75-69 on Saturday night.

Graham scored 24 points for the Sun Devils (12-14, 5-8 Pac-12), who swept the season series against the Cardinal (12-13, 4-9). Tra Holder added 16 points.

Marcus Allen scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Stanford, two shy of his career high. Reid Travis had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Michael Humphrey added 16 points and 13 boards.

The Cardinal led 69-66 after Robert Cartwright’s only basket of the game with 51 seconds to play.

Kodi Justice sank two free throws for Arizona State and Travis’ inbounds pass went off a Stanford teammate for a turnover to set up Graham’s big 3.

