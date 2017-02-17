Graham scores 29 as Arizona State tops Washington 83-81

SEATTLE (AP) — Torian Graham scored 29 points and Arizona State won consecutive conference games for the first time this season with an 83-81 victory over Washington on Thursday night.

Tra Holder added 21 points and Shannon Evans II had 13 for the Sun Devils (13-14, 6-8 in Pac-12). Graham finished 12-of-23 shooting, adding five rebounds.

Markelle Fultz scored 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting for the Huskies (9-17, 2-12). The freshman guard, who entered the evening as the Pac-12’s leading scorer at 23.2 points per game, missed the previous two games with a sore knee. Fellow freshman Carlos Johnson pitched in a career-high 19 points for Washington, which lost its eighth consecutive game.

Arizona State opened the game on a 13-2 run punctuated by a spinning layup by Graham. Washington gradually played its way back into contention, however.

David Crisp tied the score at 39 with a reverse layup and Fultz gave the Huskies their first lead with a long jumper shortly afterward, setting the halftime score at 41-39. Washington outscored the Sun Devils 26-9 over the final 7:32 of the first half.

The teams traded 3-pointers and leads during the opening sequence of the second half, neither able to control momentum for long.

Arizona State’s Obinna Oleka broke a 71-71 tie with an uncontested dunk, sparking a 6-0 Sun Devils run.

ASU seemingly had the game wrapped up when Fultz was blocked at the rim with 9.8 seconds remaining, only for a technical foul to be assessed to Holder in the ensuing scramble for the ball. Washington guard Matisse Thybulle made both free throws to cut the deficit to 82-79, but Fultz’s would-be game tying 3-pointer was off the mark.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils completed a season sweep of Washington for the first time since 2002-03.

Washington: This might have been the Huskies’ last chance to pick up a third conference win. The Huskies host No. 5 Arizona this weekend before closing their season with three consecutive road games.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: The Sun Devils travel to Washington State on Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies host No. 5 Arizona on Saturday.