Goodwin, Norelia lead FGCU to 67-57 win over Jacksonville

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 10:07 pm 02/04/2017 10:07pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Goodwin had his second double-double of the season, Marc-Eddy Morelia scored 12 points with seven rebounds and a season-high three steals and Florida Gulf Coast beat Jacksonville 67-57 on Saturday night.

Goodwin finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Zach Johnson scored 11 for FGCU (19-6, 8-1 Atlantic Sun), which has won five in a row.

Marcel White’s 3-pointer gave Jacksonville (15-11, 3-6) a 50-47 lead with 10:34 to play, but the Dolphins went scoreless for the next six-plus minutes as FGCU took a 10-point lead. Cody Helgeland converted a 3-point play to trim the deficit to 62-55, but Goodwin answered with an and-1 and Jacksonville was 0-for-4 shooting and scored just two points from there.

J.R. Holder made 7 of 11 shots and scored 17 points for JU.

FGCU made 18 of 21 free throws while the Dolphins hit just 9 of 16.

