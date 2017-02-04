11:45 pm, February 4, 2017
Gilder, Williams lead Texas A&M to 85-73 win over LSU

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 11:30 pm 02/04/2017 11:30pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Admon Gilder had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists and Robert Williams scored a season-high 18 to lead Texas A&M to an 85-73 victory against LSU on Saturday.

JC Hampton added 15 points, DJ Hogg had 11 and Tyler Davis had 10.

After falling behind by seven points in the opening minutes, Texas A&M (12-10, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) outscored the Tigers 20-6 to take a 24-17 lead. Gilder scored eight of his 20 points during that run and his Gilder with 9:37 remaining in the half gave the Aggies the lead for good at 19-17. Texas A&M led by double-digits over the last 18 minutes of the game.

Brandon Sampson led LSU (9-13, 1-9) with 21 points. Duop Reath had 16 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, Wayde Sims scored a season-best 15 points and Skylar Mays had 12.

The Aggies had just eight turnovers while LSU committed 17.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies avoided a second three-game losing streak this season. Texas A&M has won back-to-back SEC road games.

LSU: The Tigers have dropped nine games in a row – their longest losing streak in six seasons. LSU lost ten straight in 2011.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies will return home to play Missouri on Tuesday.

LSU: The Tigers will have their first conference road game in more than two weeks when they take on Kentucky in Lexington on Tuesday.

NCAA Basketball
