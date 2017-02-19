3:32 pm, February 19, 2017
Georgia’s Fox: Maten out indefinitely with sprained knee

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 3:24 pm 02/19/2017 03:24pm
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Yante Maten, Georgia’s leading scorer, is out indefinitely with a sprained right knee.

Bulldogs coach Mark Fox updated Maten’s condition Sunday. Fox said he did not know when Maten could return, but it appeared surgery was not necessary and the 6-foot-8 junior would make a full recovery “in time.”

Maten hurt himself about 2 minutes into Georgia’s 82-77 loss to No. 13 Kentucky on Saturday while defending a layup by the Wildcats’ Isaiah Briscoe. Maten rose to his feet but was unable to put weight on the leg.

Maten has averaged 18.7 points this season, tops on the Bulldogs and third-best in the Southeastern Conference. He leads Georgia with 24 double-digit scoring games this season.

Georgia (15-12, 6-8 SEC) plays at Alabama on Thursday night.

