Georgia Tech blows out Division II Tusculum 96-58

ATLANTA (AP) — Freshman Josh Okogie scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Ben Lammers added 13 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots to help Georgia Tech overwhelm Division II Tusculum 96-58 on Tuesday night.

The Yellow Jackets (14-10) were scarcely challenged by the Pioneers in a rare mid-winter, non-conference game. First-year Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner scheduled the game during his team’s ACC bye because he prefers his team play twice a week.

Kendall Patterson led Tusculum with 21 points, making 6 of 9 3 pointers, but the rest of the Pioneers made a combined 14-of-53 shots (26.4 percent).

The Jackets didn’t play with their usual defensive intensity in the first half, when Tusculum made 9 of 20 3-pointers, but Tech had a 24-0 scoring edge in the paint to take a 58-31 lead.