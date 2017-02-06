2:53 pm, February 7, 2017
Georgia St. rolls to 8th straight win, beats ULM 69-55

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 9:12 pm 02/06/2017 09:12pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Jeremy Hollowell drilled 3 of 6 from long range to total 19 points to lead Georgia State to its eighth straight win, a 69-55 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Monday night.

Malik Benlevi added 14 points, nailing 4 of 7 from beyond the arc, Isaiah Williams had 11 and D’Marcus Simonds added 10 for Georgia State (16-7, 9-2 Sun Belt) which hit 11 of 26 from distance.

The Panthers jumped out to a 24-8 lead midway in the first half to take a 40-26 lead into halftime. The Warhawks did cut the deficit to 54-44 at the 9:19 mark of the second period, but Simonds answered with a layup and Hollowell hit a jumper and 3-pointer for a 64-46 lead and the Panthers cruised home.

Louisiana-Monroe took Georgia State into overtime before falling 73-65 on Jan. 14.

Nick Coppola led ULM (7-17, 1-10) with 16 points and Travis Munnings added 15.

