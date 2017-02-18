Gardner-Webb forces 23 turnovers in rout of Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — David Efianayi scored 15 points, Laquincy Rideau totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals, and Gardner-Webb led wire-to-wire in an 84-56 win over Presbyterian on Saturday night.

Gardner-Webb (16-13, 9-7 Big South) forced 23 turnovers and led in points off turnovers 30-8. The Bulldogs are 10th in the nation with 8.8 steals per game, led by Rideau (3.07 per game, fourth in NCAA). Tyrell Nelson and Jamaal Robateau had three steals apiece of the team’s 15 total.

A close game throughout the first half and early into the second, Gardner-Webb led 49-44 with 13:09 remaining. But the Bulldogs scored eight straight points off turnovers to take a 57-44 lead, and the advantage remained in double figures.

Will Adams made 4 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for Presbyterian (5-22, 1-15), which has lost six in a row and 16 of 17.