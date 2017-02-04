Friday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

Brown 72, Cornell 67
Columbia 72, Yale 68
Creighton 47, Villanova 44
Delaware 57, UNC Wilmington 40
Georgetown 72, Providence 70
James Madison 61, Hofstra 50
Marist 66, St. Peter’s 58
Penn 63, Harvard 43
Princeton 85, Dartmouth 55
William & Mary 68, Northeastern 54
William Smith 79, St. Lawrence 52
Coll. of Charleston 79, Drexel 75
Elon 83, Towson 55
Maryville (Tenn.) 61, Agnes Scott 44
Oglethorpe 57, Centre 45
Sewanee 66, Berry 51
Augustana (SD) 87, Minn.-Crookston 76
Bradley 72, Loyola of Chicago 45
Concordia (St.P) 88, St. Cloud St. 75
DePaul 54, St. John’s 51
Drake 71, S. Illinois 60
Finlandia 88, North Central (Minn.) 77
Indiana St. 65, Illinois St. 47
Marquette 103, Seton Hall 60
Minn. Duluth 71, Minn. St. (Mankato) 63
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 70, Winona St. 66
N. Iowa 62, Evansville 36
Northwestern (Minn.) 76, Northland 58
SW Minnesota St. 52, Minot St. 41
Sioux Falls 65, Mary 60
St. Scholastica 68, Bethany Lutheran 61
Upper Iowa 63, Northern St. (SD) 56
Valley City St. 62, Viterbo 57
Wayne (Neb.) 70, Bemidji St. 65
Wis.-Superior 84, Martin Luther 55
California 80, UCLA 77
Colorado 70, Washington St. 58
Oregon 79, Arizona 65
Oregon St. 54, Arizona St. 45
Stanford 58, Southern Cal 42
Washington 82, Utah 53
|TOURNAMENT
|Berea College Classic
|First Round
Berea 72, Silver Lake 57