Friday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 1:05 am 02/04/2017 01:05am
EAST

Brown 72, Cornell 67

Columbia 72, Yale 68

Creighton 47, Villanova 44

Delaware 57, UNC Wilmington 40

Georgetown 72, Providence 70

James Madison 61, Hofstra 50

Marist 66, St. Peter’s 58

Penn 63, Harvard 43

Princeton 85, Dartmouth 55

William & Mary 68, Northeastern 54

William Smith 79, St. Lawrence 52

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 79, Drexel 75

Elon 83, Towson 55

Maryville (Tenn.) 61, Agnes Scott 44

Oglethorpe 57, Centre 45

Sewanee 66, Berry 51

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 87, Minn.-Crookston 76

Bradley 72, Loyola of Chicago 45

Concordia (St.P) 88, St. Cloud St. 75

DePaul 54, St. John’s 51

Drake 71, S. Illinois 60

Finlandia 88, North Central (Minn.) 77

Indiana St. 65, Illinois St. 47

Marquette 103, Seton Hall 60

Minn. Duluth 71, Minn. St. (Mankato) 63

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 70, Winona St. 66

N. Iowa 62, Evansville 36

Northwestern (Minn.) 76, Northland 58

SW Minnesota St. 52, Minot St. 41

Sioux Falls 65, Mary 60

St. Scholastica 68, Bethany Lutheran 61

Upper Iowa 63, Northern St. (SD) 56

Valley City St. 62, Viterbo 57

Wayne (Neb.) 70, Bemidji St. 65

Wis.-Superior 84, Martin Luther 55

FAR WEST

California 80, UCLA 77

Colorado 70, Washington St. 58

Oregon 79, Arizona 65

Oregon St. 54, Arizona St. 45

Stanford 58, Southern Cal 42

Washington 82, Utah 53

TOURNAMENT
Berea College Classic
First Round

Berea 72, Silver Lake 57

