Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Castleton 74, Maine Maritime 69, OT
Dayton 75, Rhode Island 74
Harvard 87, Brown 74
Niagara 94, Canisius 81
Penn 70, Columbia 62
Princeton 69, Cornell 60
Yale 73, Dartmouth 64
SOUTH
No scores reported from the SOUTH.
MIDWEST
Akron 87, E. Michigan 76
Oakland 89, Detroit 80
Ohio 79, Ball St. 77
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Hawaii 74, Cal Poly 65
