Friday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 10:14 pm 02/10/2017 10:14pm
EAST

Castleton 74, Maine Maritime 69, OT

Dayton 75, Rhode Island 74

Harvard 87, Brown 74

Niagara 94, Canisius 81

Penn 70, Columbia 62

Princeton 69, Cornell 60

Yale 73, Dartmouth 64

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

Akron 87, E. Michigan 76

Oakland 89, Detroit 80

Ohio 79, Ball St. 77

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Hawaii 74, Cal Poly 65

