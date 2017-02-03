10:13 pm, February 3, 2017
Friday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 9:44 pm 02/03/2017 09:44pm
EAST

Brown 81, Cornell 70

Harvard 69, Penn 59

Iona 95, Rider 76

Monmouth (NJ) 71, St. Peter’s 70

Princeton 69, Dartmouth 64

Yale 87, Columbia 78

SOUTH

Rhode Island 70, Davidson 59

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 86, W. Michigan 82

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

S. Oregon 102, Walla Walla 52

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
