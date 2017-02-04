4:42 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Franklin has 19 as Abilene Christian tops league-leader SHSU

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 7:58 pm 02/04/2017 07:58pm
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Jaylen Franklin had 19 points and Jaren Lewis added 14 while grabbing 10 rebounds as Abilene Christian knocked off the Southland Conference leaders Sam Houston State 71-64 on Saturday.

Franklin made 6 of 11 field goal attempts. Lewis was 8 of 8 from the free throw line as the Wildcats made 27 of 32 free throws. SHSU was 14-of-26.

Hayden Farquhar added 13 points for Abilene Christian (10-12, 4-7) which has won two straight.

The Wildcats had a 27-19 lead at the half. SHSU tied it at 40 at the 10:30 mark. Lewis responded with a jumper and three straight free throws to start an 11-0 Wildcats run. SHSU’s Paul Baxter drilled a 3 to close to 65-61 with 37 seconds left. ACU’s Isaiah Tripp made four free throws and Franklin had a layup to seal the win.

Dakarai Henderson had 20 points for SHSU (17-7, 8-3) which had previously won eight straight.

NCAA Basketball
