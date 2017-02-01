5:22 am, February 3, 2017
Fox, Emezie help Army snap four-game losing streak

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 9:56 pm 02/01/2017 09:56pm
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Fox and John Emezie scored 18 points each and Army defeated Lafayette 80-73 to snap a four-game losing streak Wednesday night.

Army rolled to a 20-point halftime lead with Fox scoring 11 points and the Black Knights (9-14, 3-8 Patriot) shooting 55.6 percent in the first half.

The Leopards (6-16, 2-9) came back to get within six on a 3-pointer by Nick Lindner with 19.5 seconds remaining but Fox made 1 of 2 free throws and Lafayette missed a 3-pointer in falling to its eighth straight defeat.

Mac Hoffman scored 12 points and Tommy Funk had eight assists with nine points for Army.

Paulius Zalys scored 18 points and Lindner had 16 points with five assists to become the sixth player in league history to reach 500 career assists with 502. Kyle Stout added 15 points and Matt Klinewski 10.

Lafayette won the first meeting, 79-74, on Jan. 5.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
