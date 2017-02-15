Fort Wayne pulls away from North Dakota State 77-61

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Brent Calhoun tied his career-high with 19 points and Fort Wayne knocked North Dakota State from atop the Summit League standings with a 77-61 win on Wednesday night.

The Bison (17-9, 9-4) entered the day one-half game ahead of rival South Dakota, but now sit tied with the Coyotes at 9-4.

Calhoun added a team best eight rebounds. John Konchar finished with 15 points while Mo Evans and Kason Harrell each added 14 for the Mastodons (18-9, 7-6).

A.J. Jacobson was the only player in double figures for the Bison, finishing with 14 points. North Dakota State shot just 40.4 percent and had 15 turnovers.

A Jacobson 3-pointer cut what had been a double-digit Fort Wayne lead to 56-49 with 6:19 to go. But Harrell responded with a 3 of his own, the first of 11 straight points he scored for the Mastodons, and Fort Wayne pushed its lead back to 16.