9:22 pm, February 15, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Fort Wayne pulls away…

Fort Wayne pulls away from North Dakota State 77-61

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 9:10 pm 02/15/2017 09:10pm
Share

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Brent Calhoun tied his career-high with 19 points and Fort Wayne knocked North Dakota State from atop the Summit League standings with a 77-61 win on Wednesday night.

The Bison (17-9, 9-4) entered the day one-half game ahead of rival South Dakota, but now sit tied with the Coyotes at 9-4.

Calhoun added a team best eight rebounds. John Konchar finished with 15 points while Mo Evans and Kason Harrell each added 14 for the Mastodons (18-9, 7-6).

A.J. Jacobson was the only player in double figures for the Bison, finishing with 14 points. North Dakota State shot just 40.4 percent and had 15 turnovers.

A Jacobson 3-pointer cut what had been a double-digit Fort Wayne lead to 56-49 with 6:19 to go. But Harrell responded with a 3 of his own, the first of 11 straight points he scored for the Mastodons, and Fort Wayne pushed its lead back to 16.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Fort Wayne pulls away…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most romantic movie couples

From Rhett & Scarlett to Harry & Sally, who are the most romantic movie couples?

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball