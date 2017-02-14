10:50 pm, February 14, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Florida’s John Egbunu sustains knee injury against Auburn

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 10:36 pm 02/14/2017 10:36pm
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Florida center John Egbunu left the Auburn game in the first half with a left knee injury and didn’t return.

Egbunu went down in the first half of the 15th-ranked Gators’ 114-95 win over Auburn on Tuesday night. He had 10 points and four rebounds before going down after a battle for a rebound midway through the half.

Egbunu was helped off the court and toward the locker room. He is expected to have an MRI on Wednesday. Coach Mike White said he didn’t have any update on the significance of the injury.

The 6-foot-11, 255-pounder came in averaging 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots. Egbunu ranks in the top 10 in the Southeastern Conference in both rebounding and blocked shots.

