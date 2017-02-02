9:53 pm, February 2, 2017
Florida Atlantic holds on to beat Charlotte 77-75

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 9:37 pm 02/02/2017 09:37pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jailyn Ingram scored 17 points and Florida Atlantic took a 77-75 victory over Charlotte on Thursday night.

FAU’s Justin Massey made a 3-pointer with 2:14 left and Adonis Filer added a layup 20 seconds later for a 77-71 lead. Two turnovers led to Charlotte baskets by Austin Ajukwa and Jon Davis to make it 77-75 with 48 seconds remaining. After Filer missed a jumper, Davis’ 3-pointer hit the front of the rim. He got the rebound and drove to the basket but his layup spun out.

Charlotte took off to a 17-point lead midway through the first half but it was only four by halftime. The 49ers built it back to 11, 52-41, to start the second half. But over the next 10 minutes the Owls (7-13, 3-6 Conference USA) outscored Charlotte 25-9 with Ingram leading the way with eight points.

Davis led Charlotte (10-11, 4-6) with 19 points and Ajukwa, with four 3-pointers, had 18.

