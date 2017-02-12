Flaherty scores 35, No. 21 Michigan women top Badgers 75-66

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Katelynn Flaherty hit six 3-pointers and scored 35 points to help No. 21 Michigan beat Wisconsin 75-66 on Sunday.

Flaherty was 12 of 17 from the floor, including 6 of 10 from distance, and 5 of 8 at the stripe. She had 21 points, on 7-of-10 shooting, in the first half for her third 20-point half of the season.

With her 12th point in the first half, Flaherty moved past 500 points for the season — the 11th player to do so in program history.

Hallie Thome had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for Michigan (21-5, 10-2 Big Ten), which shot 49.1 percent overall and hit nine 3-pointers. Nicole Munger added 12 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.

Avyanna Young led Wisconsin (6-19, 1-11) with 23 points and 13 rebounds. She was 11 of 15 from the floor. Cayla McMorris added 12, Courtney Fredrickson 11 and Marsha Howard 10.