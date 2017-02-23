FGCU tops Stetson 80-70 to clinch top seed in Atlantic Sun

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Johnson had 24 points and Florida Gulf Coast made all 10 free throws in the final minute for an 80-70 win over Stetson on Thursday night.

Brandon Goodwin added 18 point and eight assists, and Rayjon Tucker scored 12 for the Eagles (23-7, 12-2 Atlantic Sun). Derick Newton led the Hatters (11-20, 3-11) with 16 on 5-of-17 shooting.

The Hatters had a 14-5 run that pushed them to a 62-60 lead with 5:16 left. But FGCU took the lead for good on its next possession with Johnson’s 3-pointer. Johnson hit another and later capped the 10-1 run with a dunk to make it 70-63 with 56 seconds left.

There will be a rematch on Monday. FGCU clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and will face eighth-seeded Stetson.