Fenner pours in career-high 37, Nevada routs UNLV 104-77

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 1:27 am 02/09/2017 01:27am
RENO, Nev. (AP) — D.J. Fenner scored a career-high 37 points, Cameron Oliver added 25 and Jordan Caroline had a double-double and Nevada rolled to a 104-77 win over rival UNLV in front of a record crowd on Wednesday night.

Fenner made 12 of 15 shots, including 5 of 6 3-pointers, and was 8 of 9 from the foul line to surpass his season average by almost 24 points. Caroline had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his ninth double-double. Marcus Marshall finished with 15 points.

The Wolf Pack (19-5, 8-3 Mountain West), who moved into a tie for first with Boise State, had their first sellout in more than a decade, putting 11,841 in the Lawlor Events Center.

Fenner had 24 points and Oliver 15 in the first half when Nevada went 8 of 13 from 3-point range and raced to a 58-39 lead.

Jovan Mooring had 20 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (10-15, 3-9), who have lost five straight. Kris Clyburn and Tyrell Green combined for 27 points off the bench.

