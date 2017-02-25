FAU beats UTSA 73-66, gets conference tourney berth

9:42 pm, February 25, 2017
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Adonis Filer scored 20 points and FAU pulled ahead early to beat UTSA 73-66 on Saturday night to earn the final berth in the Conference USA Tournament.

Gerdarius Troutman’s 3-pointer put FAU up for good, 5-4, en route to a 36-29 halftime lead, with the Owls outscoring the Roadrunners 18-12 in the paint in the half.

FAU led by 15, 46-31, after opening the second half with a 10-2 run, and by 16, 54-38, on Filer’s jumper with 8:35 left to play. UTSA closed to seven, 64-57, on Gino Littles’ 4-point play, but got no closer than six the rest of the way. Filer’s two free throws capped a 6-2 run and the Owls led by 11, 70-59, with 52 seconds to go.

Nick Rutherford scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for FAU (10-17, 6-20).

Giovanni De Nicolao scored 15 and Littles had 14 for UTSA (12-17, 7-9).

NCAA Basketball
