Evansville beats Indiana St behind Brown’s winning FT’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jaylon Brown scored 24 points, including the game-winning free throws in the final second, and Evansville closed out the regular season with a 65-63 win over Indiana State on Saturday.

Regardless of the outcome, both schools rank in the bottom four of the Missouri Valley Conference standings and will thus not earn one of the six first-round byes in the upcoming conference tourney.

Evansville (15-16, 6-12) led 63-60 in the final minute and appeared to have the advantage. But on the Sycamores’ penultimate possession Brown fouled Jordan Barnes attempting a 3-pointer, and after the freshman hit all three the score was tied.

Brown made up for it however, drawing a foul from Laquarious Paige then hitting a pair at the line to give the Purple Aces the lead for good. Brenton Scott missed a 3 at the buzzer for Indiana State (11-19, 5-13).

David Howard added 14 points for Evansville.

T.J. Bell led the Sycamores with 14 points.