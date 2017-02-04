4:39 pm, February 5, 2017
Evans leads Arizona State past Oregon State, 81-68

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 8:41 pm 02/04/2017 08:41pm
Arizona State's Andre Adams (11) has his shot contested by Oregon State's Tanner Sanders (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Arizona State won 81-68. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Shannon Evans II scored 21 points, with four 3-pointers, as Arizona State beat Oregon State 81-68 on Saturday.

Tra Holder had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists and Torian Graham added 21 points with four 3-pointers for the Sun Devils (11-13, 4-7 Pac-12).

Drew Eubanks had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Stephen Thompson Jr. added 15 points, but shot 5 for 17 for the Beavers (4-20, 0-11).

Arizona State took control of the game early with a barrage of 3-pointers and a defense that forced Oregon State into 11 first half turnovers.

Oregon State outrebounded the Sun Devils 43-27 for the game, but committed 18 turnovers that led to 32 points. Arizona State shot 13 for 27 from long range, while the Beavers shot 7 for 28 on 3-pointers.

UP NEXT:

Arizona State hosts California on Wednesday.

Oregon State travels to Southern California on Thursday.

