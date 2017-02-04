Evans, Jackson combine for 35; Rice beats North Texas, 95-80

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Evans and Marcus Jackson combined to score 35 points as Rice built an 11-point lead in the first half and cruised to a 95-80 win at North Texas on Saturday.

The Owls won their second straight Conference USA game by limiting North Texas to 39.7 percent shooting from the field and holding a commanding edge on the glass, outrebounding the Mean Green 46-34.

Rice (15-8, 5-5) jumped to a 7-0 lead to start the game and held a 10-point advantage less than four minutes into the game. An Evans’ free throw made it 30-9 with 10:33 left in the half.

Evans finished with 18 points and Jackson added another 17 to lead Rice, which hit 30 of 64 from the field (46.9 percent), including 10 of 27 from long-range.

A.J. Lawson scored 31 points off the bench and Ryan Woolridge added another 21 for North Texas (6-16, 0-10).