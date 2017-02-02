11:24 pm, February 2, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Egekeze, Bradds power Belmont…

Egekeze, Bradds power Belmont past Murray State 81-69

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 11:17 pm 02/02/2017 11:17pm
Share

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Amanze Egekeze scored 24 points and Evan Bradds 23 as Belmont turned back Murray State 81-69 in a clash of divisional leaders from the Ohio Valley Conference on Thursday night.

Belmont (17-4), which leads the OVC East at 11-0, now has an NCAA-best nine straight wins on the road. Murray State (12-12) wound up in a three-way tie in the OVC West at 6-4 with UT Martin and Southeast Missouri.

Jonathan Stark tied the game at 54-54 as the Racers capped a comeback from eight points down with a Bryce Jones 3-pointer and Stark’s jump shot wrapped around a Belmont turnover.

But Egekeze blocked Stark’s next try and Bradds got back in the groove, hitting his next three shots.

Bradds was 10-for-16 shooting inside for Belmont, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Egekeze, who drained four 3-pointers, also notched a double-double with 11 rebounds.

Stark finished with 26 points to lead Murray State.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Egekeze, Bradds power Belmont…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball