Edwards, Word lead Cleveland State rally in 2nd half

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rob Edwards scored 24 points and Bobby Word 17 as Cleveland State came on after halftime to defeat Detroit Mercy 90-73 on Thursday night.

The Vikings (7-16, 3-8 Horizon League) trailed by seven at the half but erupted for 57 points after intermission to win going away, finishing 32 of 64 from the floor for 50 percent shooting, including 11 3-pointers and 17 assists.

Edwards made 4 of 9 from 3-point range while Word was 4 of 13. Freshman Kasheem Thomas scored 15 points with seven assists, giving him 17 in Cleveland State’s last two games. The Vikings have gone through a skid of losing seven of their previous eight games.

Corey Allen finished with 24 points to lead Detroit Mercy (5-18, 3-8), giving him a string of three straight games of 20 points or more. Allen came into the game as the highest-scoring freshman in the Horizon League averaging 13.3 ppg.