11:20 pm, February 1, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Dozier, Notice lead No.…

Dozier, Notice lead No. 19 South Carolina past LSU, 88-63

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 11:16 pm 02/01/2017 11:16pm
Share
South Carolina guard Duane Notice (10) puts the ball in the bucket for two points as LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) and LSU guard Branden Jenkins (10) watch in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — PJ Dozier and Duane Notice each scored 17 points, and No. 19 South Carolina easily defeated reeling LSU 88-63 on Wednesday night.

Chris Silva tied a career high with 16 points, and Sindarius Thornwell also scored 16 for the Gamecocks (18-4, 8-1 Southeastern Conference), who are off to their best start in conference play since the 1997 squad opened its SEC schedule 11-0. The victory also lifted South Carolina into a tie with eighth-ranked Kentucky atop the league standings.

Brandon Sampson scored 16 points and Skylar Mays 11 for LSU (9-12, 1-8), which trailed by 20 in the first half en route to its eight straight defeat — seven by 13 points or more.

South Carolina shot 49.2 percent while outscoring LSU 42-32 inside and turned 22 Tigers turnovers into 34 points.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Dozier, Notice lead No.…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball