10:41 pm, February 8, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general despite strong Democratic opposition.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Dotson with 32 as…

Dotson with 32 as Houston cruises past Tulane 91-62

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 10:26 pm 02/08/2017 10:26pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Damyean Dotson scored a career-high 32 points and Houston cruised past Tulane 91-62 on Wednesday night.

Dotson was 12 of 16 from the floor including 6 of 7 from distance for the Cougars (17-7, 8-4 American) who have won four straight. Rob Gray Jr. added 18 points and Armoni Brooks 10.

Houston trailed early but Dotson and Wes VanBeck made back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Cougars on top 15-13 with 11:41 left in the half. They had a 38-23 advantage at the break.

Dotson drained two 3-pointers early in the second half to push it to 51-32 with 15:38 left and the Cougars cruised from there, taking it to 68-36 on a Gray 3 with 10:31 remaining.

Cameron Reynolds led the Green Wave (4-20, 1-11) with 13 points and six rebounds. Tulane has lost eight straight.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Dotson with 32 as…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball