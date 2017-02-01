5:20 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Dotson with 31 points…

Dotson with 31 points leads Houston to 82-64 win over UCF

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 10:25 pm 02/01/2017 10:25pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Damyean Dotson scored a career-high 31 points to lead Houston as it rolled to 82-64 win over UCF on Wednesday night.

Dotson was 11 of 16 from the floor including seven 3-pointers for the Cougars (16-7, 7-4 American) who have won three straight. Rob Gray Jr. added 15 points and Galen Robinson Jr. had 14.

Dotson hit four 3-pointers early in the second half and Robinson made a fifth to push Houston’s 32-30 intermission lead to 56-45 with 10:29 to go. The Cougars led by double figures the rest of the way.

The Cougars averaged 53 percent shooting from the floor, hitting 11 of 23 (48 percent) from long range. UCF managed just 36.2 percent shooting from the floor overall.

Matt Williams scored 26 points and B.J. Taylor had 19 points for the Knights (14-8, 5-5) who are on a four-game skid.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Dotson with 31 points…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball