Dickerson with double-double, NC Central wins 13th straight

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Del’Vin Dickerson scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and North Carolina Central cruised to a 78-63 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday for its 13th straight win.

Rashaun Madison added 17 points and made five 3-pointers for the Eagles (22-6, 13-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dajuan Graf chipped in 14 points on just 2-of-11 shooting from the field, but made all 10 of his free-throw attempts.

Diamante Lewis scored 17 points to lead Bethune-Cookman (7-21, 4-10), which was coming off wins against second-place Norfolk State and a one-point victory over Hampton.

NC Central closed the first half on an 11-5 run for a 28-23 advantage. Dickerson scored six points, including back-to-back dunks, during the stretch. The Eagles’ surge continued into the second half with a 19-8 run for a 47-31 lead with 14 minutes left. Madison led the charge with three 3-pointers and a layup, and Dickerson capped it with consecutive dunks.