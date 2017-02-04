4:48 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Delgado's double-double, Rodriguez's OT…

Delgado’s double-double, Rodriguez’s OT shot lead Seton Hall

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 3:05 pm 02/04/2017 03:05pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Angel Delgado scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and Desi Rodriguez hit the winning basket in overtim e as Seton Hall outlasted Georgetown 68-66 on Saturday.

Rodriguez, who had scored in double figures in 15 straight games, suffered through a 4-of-19 shooting day to finish with nine points, but his floater in the lane with 1:10 to go in overtime put the Pirates (14-8, 4-6 Big East) ahead 67-66. The teams exchanged missed shots then the Hoyas’ Rodney Pryor lost the ball with six seconds left. Madison Jones made 1 of 2 free throws for Seton Hall and a rushed Hoya 3-pointer missed.

Seton Hall’s Khadeen Carrington tied it at 63-all with 35 seconds left in regulation before Pryor missed a jumper.

Delgado turned in his 40th career double-double and 17th this season. Carrington scored 16 points before fouling out at the end of regulation.

Pryor and L.J. Peak, the top two scorers for Georgetown (13-11, 4-7), were a combined 12 of 32 from the floor with Peak scoring 18 points with seven assists and Pryor with 13 points. The Hoyas were 1 of 19 from 3-point range.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Delgado's double-double, Rodriguez's OT…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball