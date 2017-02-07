Delaware State edges Florida A&M 80-77 in overtime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Devin Morgan scored 10 of his 17 points in overtime, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, and Delaware State held on to edge Florida A&M 80-77 on Monday night.

Trailing by one in the extra period, Delaware State got the 3 from Morgan, who launched it from the right wing and the Hornets went up 76-74 with 2:13 to play. FAMU twice cut the gap back to one but Morgan nailed a jumper and then a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left to push it back to three each time.

FAMU’s Justin Ravenel missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

It was the second overtime victory in a row for Delaware State (8-18, 5-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which shot 53 percent from the field. Kavon Waller scored 19 points and Devaughn Mallory had 14 for the Hornets, who avenged a Jan. 28 home loss to the Rattlers.

Florida A&M (6-17, 4-6) trailed by five at halftime but tied the game at 66 with a pair of free throws from Desmond Williams to force overtime. Derrick Dandridge got 16 points to lead four FAMU players in double figures.