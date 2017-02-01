Delaware State beats North Carolina A&T 82-65

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Devin Morgan made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, Kobe Gantz added 15 points with five assists and three steals, and Delaware State beat North Carolina A&T 82-65 on Wednesday night.

Delaware State jumped out to an 8-0 lead and pushed it to 20-8 after 10 minutes. The Hornets were up 11 at halftime and Gantz scored eight of Delaware State’s 10 points during a stretch in the second half for a 62-52 lead with 6:59 to go.

DeVaughn Mallory added 14 points and Dana Raysor 11 for Delaware State (6-18, 3-6 Mid-Eastern Athletics).

The Hornets made 50.8 percent of their field goals with 11 3-pointers. Raysor had three 3s and Artem Tavakalyan two.

Aaron Scales had 14 points and 12 rebound for North Carolina A&T (1-21, 0-9), which outrebounded DSU 42-30. It was his first double-double of the season. Amari Hamilton and Davaris McGowens each added 13 as the Aggies fell to 0-15 on the road.